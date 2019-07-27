Canada
July 27, 2019 12:15 pm
Updated: July 27, 2019 12:16 pm

Fire crews battle blaze at downtown Edmonton house

By Senior News Reporter - Online  Global News

Edmonton firefighters battle a blaze near 104 Street and 98 Avenue on July 27, 2019.

Courtesy: Shannon Antosiak
A A

Edmonton Fire Rescue crews were called to a house fire early Saturday in downtown Edmonton.

The affected residence was a single-family home near 104 Street and 98 Avenue.

A passerby called 911 to alert authorities to the blaze, an Edmonton Fire Rescue spokesperson told Global News.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 4:15 a.m. The fire was deemed under control at 6:24 a.m.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire or a damage estimate.

07-27-downtownfire1

Edmonton firefighters battle a blaze near 104 Street and 98 Avenue on July 27, 2019.

Courtesy: Emille Currie
07-27-downtownfire2

Edmonton firefighters battle a blaze near 104 Street and 98 Avenue on July 27, 2019.

Courtesy: Emille Currie
07-27-housefire

Edmonton firefighters battle a blaze near 104 Street and 98 Avenue on July 27, 2019.

Courtesy: Shannon Antosiak
07-27-edmfirefbook

Edmonton firefighters battle a blaze near 104 Street and 98 Avenue on July 27, 2019.

Courtesy: Shannon Antosiak

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
104 Street
98 Avenue
Downtown Edmonton
Downtown Edmonton fire
Edmonton fire
Edmonton Fire Rescue
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services
Edmonton House Fire

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.