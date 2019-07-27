Fire crews battle blaze at downtown Edmonton house

Edmonton Fire Rescue crews were called to a house fire early Saturday in downtown Edmonton.

The affected residence was a single-family home near 104 Street and 98 Avenue.

A passerby called 911 to alert authorities to the blaze, an Edmonton Fire Rescue spokesperson told Global News.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 4:15 a.m. The fire was deemed under control at 6:24 a.m.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire or a damage estimate.