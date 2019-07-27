Winnipeg fire officials investigating fire at school in Transcona

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) is investigating a fire early Saturday morning at a school in the Transcona neighbourhood.

Just before 4 a.m., WFPS responded to reports of a fire on the roof of a school in the 200 block of Redonda Street.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire once they arrived on the scene and declared the blaze under control at 4:23 a.m.

Damage from the fire was contained to roofing materials and equipment that was on the roof at the time, according to officials.

No injuries were reported. WFPS is continuing with its investigation.