West Kelowna house fire claims life of pet; damage estimated at $200K

A Thursday morning house fire claimed the life of a pet and caused damage estimated at $200,000, according to West Kelowna Fire Rescue.

The fire department said it was alerted to the blaze along the 900 block of Westbrook Road at approximately 10:10 a.m.

READ MORE: House fire that killed Lethbridge man, dog deemed accidental by investigators

When firefighters arrived, crews reported heavy smoke from the lower floor of the home.

Crews were also told that the house was not occupied, but that a family pet was inside the home.

WKFR said firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but the pet did not survive.

WATCH BELOW (Aired July 17, 2019): Fast-moving fire may have been started by barbecue

Three fire engines and 10 firefighters were on scene. The fire is under investigation and no cause has yet been determined.

The fire department added that the home was insured and that the homeowner is now in the care of emergency support services.