Speed a factor in 4-vehicle crash in Guelph: police

Guelph police say speed was a factor in a four-vehicle crash in the city’s south end on Monday night.

Numerous injuries were reported in the collision at the intersection of Gordon Street and Maltby Road at around 8:30 p.m.

Police said three people were taken to hospital, including a 36-year-old woman in serious condition with “a significant head injury.”

On Wednesday, police said the woman’s condition had improved and she is now listed as stable.

The investigation is ongoing and police said charges may follow.

Any witnesses who have not talked to police are asked to call 519-824-1212.

Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website.