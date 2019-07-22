Guelph police still looking for woman who stepped in front of transit bus

Guelph police have released a photo of a woman who stepped in front of a transit bus, reportedly causing the driver to brake abruptly and injure a four-year-old passenger.

The incident happened on July 9 at around 10 a.m. on Eramosa Road between Delhi and Mitchell streets, according to police.

Police said the bus driver reported seeing a woman running to a nearby stop when she stepped in front of the bus, which was travelling down a hill on Eramosa Road.

The driver then slammed on the brakes, which threw two children from their seats, according to police. A four-year-old boy was treated at the hospital with abrasions to his face.

Police allege the woman walked away from the scene, and investigators released a surveillance photo over the weekend as part of their weekly Suspect Sunday campaign.

Police are asking for the community’s help in trying to identify the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call the investigators at 519-824-1212 ext. 7371.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on its website.