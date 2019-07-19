Downtown Guelph apartment fire not considered suspicious

A fire in a downtown Guelph apartment is under investigation after it was quickly brought under control on Thursday evening.

The Guelph Fire Department was called to a second-storey unit at Quebec and Baker streets just before 5 p.m. and found smoke coming from the window.

Units from six stations responded to the scene and the fire was extinguished.

A woman in the adjacent apartment was treated for smoke inhalation and a cat was rescued as well.

No other injuries were reported.

Quebec Street and Baker Street were closed for several hours during the afternoon rush.

An official at the scene said the fire is not considered suspicious, but the cause is still under investigation.

The business underneath the apartment also suffered some damage.

MORE: no injuries reported. Officials do not believe the fire is suspicious. Creative Edge underneath has suffered water and smoke damage. pic.twitter.com/6rgV5tx5EO — 1460 CJOY (@1460CJOY) July 18, 2019