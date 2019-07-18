2 pickup trucks damaged, 1 stolen at east-end business: Guelph police

Guelph police say they are looking for information after two pickup trucks were damaged and another was stolen at an east-end business on Wednesday.

The Guelph Fire Department was called to a vehicle fire on Airpark Place at around 5:30 a.m. and crews found a silver pickup truck engulfed in flames.

READ MORE: Driver dead after ‘head-on’ collision near Puslinch on Highway 6

It was quickly put out, but police said the vehicle did not belong to the business or any employee, and the cause of the fire is suspected to be arson.

While on the scene, one of the company’s vehicles was found with damage to its steering column and dashboard. Police said it was likely damaged during a theft attempt.

It was also discovered that a white Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the business and it has not been recovered.

BELOW: (December 2018) Toronto police seeing auto theft pandemic

Police are reminding the community to be vigilant in both locking and monitoring their vehicles.

READ MORE: 16-year-old Guelph shooting victim released from hospital

Anyone with information into this investigation is asked to contact Const. Mark Medulun at 519-824-1212 ext. 7346.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website.