July 17, 2019

16-year-old Guelph shooting victim released from hospital

Guelph police are still looking for a suspect after a Saturday night shooting injured a teen girl.

Guelph police say a 16-year-old shooting victim has been released from hospital after suffering serious injuries on Saturday night.

Officers were called to a motel at Woodlawn Road and Silvercreek Parkway at around 10 p.m. for reports of a gunshot.

A teen girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and on Wednesday, police announced she had been released following treatment.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made, but police believe the shooting was targeted and said there is no concern for public safety.

Police did not release any details on suspects.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area is asked to contact the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7210.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on its website.

