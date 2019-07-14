Police investigating after 16-year-old girl shot at Guelph motel on Saturday

GUELPH, Ont. – Police say they are investigating after a teenage girl was shot at a motel in Guelph, Ont.
Guelph police say they were called to the motel around 10 p.m. on Saturday.
They say the 16-year-old girl from Toronto was taken to a hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Police say investigators believe it was a targeted shooting, but no suspect information has been released.
They’re asking witnesses and anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
