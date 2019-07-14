Crime
July 14, 2019

Police investigating after 16-year-old girl shot at Guelph motel on Saturday

By Staff Global News

Police say they are investigating after a teenage girl was shot at a motel.

GUELPH, Ont. – Police say they are investigating after a teenage girl was shot at a motel in Guelph, Ont.

Guelph police say they were called to the motel around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

They say the 16-year-old girl from Toronto was taken to a hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say investigators believe it was a targeted shooting, but no suspect information has been released.

They’re asking witnesses and anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

