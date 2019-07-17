Driver dead after ‘head-on’ collision northwest of Hamilton on Highway 6
A A
A “head-on” collision on Highway 6 north of Hamilton has killed one driver and sent another to hospital with critical injuries, according to police.
Ontario Provincial Police say they got the call to a crash on Highway 6 near Concession 12 East around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.
READ MORE: Driver caught doing twice the speed limit southeast of Binbrook: Hamilton police
Lanes in both directions on Highway 6 have been closed for hours between Concession 11 East and Concession 10 for an investigation.
WATCH: Erratic driver caught on video
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.