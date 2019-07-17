Traffic
July 17, 2019 10:40 pm

Driver dead after ‘head-on’ collision northwest of Hamilton on Highway 6

Ontario Provincial Police say they got the call to a crash on Highway 6 near Concession 12 East around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

A “head-on” collision on Highway 6 north of Hamilton has killed one driver and sent another to hospital with critical injuries, according to police.

Lanes in both directions on Highway 6 have been closed for hours between Concession 11 East and Concession 10 for an investigation.

