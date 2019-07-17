Driver dead after ‘head-on’ collision northwest of Hamilton on Highway 6

A “head-on” collision on Highway 6 north of Hamilton has killed one driver and sent another to hospital with critical injuries, according to police.

Ontario Provincial Police say they got the call to a crash on Highway 6 near Concession 12 East around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

Lanes in both directions on Highway 6 have been closed for hours between Concession 11 East and Concession 10 for an investigation.

Fatal head-on collision on #Hwy6 at 12th Con. #Freelton

Highway closed for investigation, one driver deceased, the other driver sent to hospital with critical injuries. Media inquiries – PC Erin McMillan 416-458-4822 pic.twitter.com/DjGE8fEeK0 — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) July 17, 2019

.@OPP_GTATraffic have closed Highway 6 between Concession 11 East & Freelton Road for a fatal collision investigation. OPP say roadway to be closed for several hours for the investigation. Traffic being diverted onto Center Rd #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/O57zohNldE — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) July 17, 2019

