Driver caught doing twice the speed limit southeast of Binbrook: Hamilton police

A 34-year-old woman from Hamilton has lost her licence, faces a fine in the thousands of dollars, and jail time after she was clocked doing 121 km per hour on a roadway with a 60 km per hour posted limit, according to police.

Hamilton Police say they caught the woman during a speed trap on Kirk Road between Trimble Road and Regional Road 56.

READ MORE: G2 driver caught going more than 80 km/h over speed limit: Hamilton police

The 34-year-old driver will be in court in early August to face a pair of charges, stunt driving and speeding.

In accordance with the Ontario Highway Traffic Act, the driver has lost the use of both her driver’s licence and her 2018 Mercedes GLC 300 for seven days.

Penalties for stunt driving range between $2000 – $10,000 in fines, up to six months in jail and a two-year licence suspension.

WATCH: Toronto police investigate collision involving 2 13-year-olds