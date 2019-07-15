G2 driver caught going more than 80 km/h over speed limit: Hamilton police

A G2 driver is facing stunt driving charges after police say he was caught going more than 80 kilometres over the speed limit on the Hamilton mountain.

Police say they were patrolling the area of Upper Gage Avenue and Stonechurch Road shortly after 1 a.m. on Monday when they witnessed a black Volkswagen Jetta speeding past two other vehicles heading southbound.

According to police, the Jetta was travelling 136 kilometres per hour in a 50 km/h zone.

The car was pulled over and the driver, an 18-year-old Hamilton man with a G2 licence, was arrested and charged with speeding and stunt driving.

He’s due to appear in court in mid-August and, if found guilty, could face a fine between $2,000 and $10,000, as well as up to six months in jail and a two-year licence suspension.

His licence has been suspended for seven days and the vehicle, which was a rental, has been impounded for a week.

