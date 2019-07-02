St. Catharines man charged after vehicle allegedly clocked going twice the speed limit in Hamilton

A 24-year-old from St. Catharines is facing two charges after allegedly driving twice the speed limit on Highway 6 in Waterdown, Ont.

Hamilton police say the man, driving a Ford Focus, was clocked travelling 165 kilometres per hour in an 80 kilometre-per-hour zone on the highway at around 12:30 a.m. on Monday near Parkside Drive.

The driver will appear in court in early August and is facing stunt driving and speeding charges.

However, his licence has already been suspended and his vehicle impounded for seven days.

If found guilty, the driver could face fines between $2,000 and $10,000, plus up to six months of jail time and a two-year licence suspension.

