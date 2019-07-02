Brantford
July 2, 2019 12:20 pm
Updated: July 2, 2019 12:33 pm

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after getting hit by truck on Hwy. 403 in Brantford

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

OPP say a man had to be airlifted by helicopter after he was was hit by a truck on the 403 in Brantford.

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a transport truck on a stretch of Highway 403 in Brantford on Tuesday morning, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

“A male was walking on the 403 westbound when he was struck by a transport truck,” OPP Const. Rod Leclair said in a Twitter post.

“That male was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and subsequently transported to an out of town hospital by Air Ornge Ambulance.”

Traffic Collision investigators are on scene and have closed down westbound lanes of the 403 between Wayne Gretzky Parkway and King George Road.

Leclair confirmed to Global News that Highway 403 does not have a walkway and is prohibited to pedestrian traffic.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

