Niagara police charge 4 people in Canada Day R.I.D.E. lane initiative

Police R.I.D.E. lanes are usually just for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Niagara Regional Police, however, set up R.I.D.E. checkpoints in Niagara Falls and Port Colborne this long weekend with varying results.

Police say about 650 vehicles were stopped around 9:15 p.m. Sunday and not one driver was deemed to be impaired by alcohol.

READ MORE: What will cannabis drinks’ labels say? Here’s why ‘barley soda’ is a possibility

However, police say they came across a few drivers where an odour of cannabis was present.

Three drivers have been charged for having cannabis readily available and a person under 19 was charged with possession of pot.

READ MORE: Plethora of pot? Canada could hit cannabis oversupply as early as 2019, depending on edibles

Police say eight other tickets were issued to drivers for various traffic offences.

WATCH: Smoke shop smashed: Allegedly-intoxicated driver slowly drives through cannabis store