Health
July 18, 2019 12:12 pm

Officials warn Guelph residents of ‘extremely potent’ white fentanyl

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

An officer displays bags containing fentanyl as Ontario Provincial Police host a news conference.

THE CANADIAN PRESS / Chris Young
Guelph health officials and the police department are warning residents of “extremely potent” white fentanyl that is making its way around the city.

Police said three overdoses caused by the opioid were reported on Wednesday, but it’s unclear if any of them were fatal.

The Wellington Guelph Drug Strategy describes white fentanyl as having icing sugar consistency and seems to be extremely potent.

They said overdose symptoms include rigid muscles and limbs and clenching.

BELOW: Body cameras show triple fentanyl overdose and naloxone rescue

Officials are reminding drug users to carry naloxone, never use drugs alone and start with a low dose when using a new batch.

More information can be found on Guelph’s health authority’s website.

