4-year-old passenger injured as Guelph transit bus avoids hitting pedestrian: police

Guelph police say they want to speak to a woman after she reportedly stepped in front of a transit bus, causing the driver to brake abruptly and injure a four-year-old passenger.

It happened on Tuesday at around 10 a.m. on Eramosa Road between Delhi and Mitchell streets.

Police said the bus driver reported seeing a woman running to a nearby stop when she stepped in front of the bus travelling down the hill on Eramosa.

The driver was forced to slam on the brakes, which threw two young passengers from their seats.

A four-year-old boy was treated at the hospital with abrasions to his face.

Police said they are interested in speaking with the woman who stepped in front of the bus.

She is described as white, in her 30s, five foot 10 and 130 pounds with black hair and dressed all in black.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Guelph police traffic unit at 519-824-1212 ext. 7225.