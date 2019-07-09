SIU lays assault charge against Guelph police officer

Ontario’s police watchdog has charged a Guelph police officer with assault following an altercation in February.

The Special Investigations Unit said officers were called to a building on Carden Street on Feb. 4 at around 3 a.m.

They allege an officer “became involved in an interaction” outside the building with a 45-year-old man who was unrelated to the investigation.

The man was arrested and complained of pain at the police station. The SIU said he was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with serious injuries.

On Tuesday, the SIU announced Sgt. Rodney Cox is facing one count of assault causing bodily harm.

The 13-year member of the service is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

The SIU didn’t provide more details on the altercation and said it would not make further comments now that the matter is before the courts.

Guelph police said Sgt. Cox has been reassigned to administrative duties. Their professional standards branch will also be conducting a review of the incident.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

