Child returned safely after walking away from home in middle of the night: Guelph police

Guelph police say a six-year-old girl is safe after she reportedly wandered away from her home in the middle of the night on Saturday.

Concerned residents in the city’s east end called police at around 2:30 a.m. after the child was spotted walking alone in the area.

Police said it was discovered that the girl had woken up and left her house, but she reportedly told officers her family had just moved to the area and that she was unsure how to get back home.

“Officers took custody of the child and began a thorough search of surrounding neighbourhoods and schoolyards in hopes of locating her family,” police said in a news release.

Officers even knocked on doors in the area and drove the child around with the hopes of jogging her memory, according to police.

Police said officers were able to locate the girl’s family at around 6 a.m., and she was picked up by her father and grandmother at police headquarters.

Police said they have no concern for any wrongdoing and were happy to see the young girl being taken home by her “relieved father.”