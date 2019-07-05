Guelph man located safely after going missing for nearly a month

Guelph police say a 36-year-old man, who was reported missing in early June, has been safely located.

Police didn’t provide details on Grant Donais’ whereabouts but said in a news release that he was located on Friday.

They also thanked the community for their assistance.

Donais was reported missing on June 10 and police reported he may have been driving a Dodge Ram pickup.

Police also said Donais likes to fish and camp, but family members were concerned for his well-being.

