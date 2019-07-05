Heat warning issued for Guelph area, Waterloo Region

The sweltering conditions blanketing southern Ontario will continue into Saturday as Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Guelph area and Waterloo region.

The weather office said daytime temperatures on Friday are expected to be in the low 30s with humidex values near 40.

Little relief will come on Friday night with an overnight low near 20 C.

Environment Canada said temperatures will remain near 30 C on Saturday with humidex values in the upper 30s.

“However with the passage of a cold front, cooler temperatures and lower humidity are expected for the remainder of the weekend,” they said in their statement.

The UV Index is expected to be very high on Friday and Saturday.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions pose a risk of illness such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion, the weather office said.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” Environment Canada said.

Residents are urged to drink plenty of water and stay out of the sunlight.

Making plans for the weekend? It’s going to be hot! Be sure to drink plenty of water to #BeatTheHeat https://t.co/TXGsXs7DEx pic.twitter.com/pUW3FZRzSr — ROW Public Health (@ROWPublicHealth) July 5, 2019