How to keep cool in Guelph during this week’s heat wave

With hot and humid weather sticking around until at least Friday, the City of Guelph and the local public health unit have some tips and suggestions on how to stay cool.

Obvious suggestions include drinking lots of water, staying out of the sun and limiting outdoor activities to the morning and evening.

The city is also reminding residents that its facilities and libraries are open to people looking for a place to cool off.

A list of locations and hours can be found on the city’s website. Other options include places of worship and shopping malls.

Pets are allowed in the city’s designated cooling centres as long as they’re on a leash and the owners clean up after them.

Some Guelph businesses and restaurants will also fill reusable bottles with free tap water as part of the Blue W program.

Businesses that are a part of the program will have a Blue W decal on their front window. A list of participating locations can be found here.

Public health officials are also asking residents to make a habit of checking on elderly family, friends and neighbours.

More health tips can be found on the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health website.

The Guelph Humane Society is also urging anyone who sees a distressed pet in a car to call them at 519-824-3091.

.@environmentca issues special weather statement for #Guelph and area. High heat and humidity continue through Friday night. Stay cool at air-conditioned City facilities and libraries or make a splash at one of our splash pads or wading pools. https://t.co/Pz3XumSDSL pic.twitter.com/C15yT9knBl — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) July 4, 2019