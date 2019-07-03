Heat advisory issued for Guelph area, Waterloo Region

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo Region and the Guelph area with high daytime temperatures expected for the rest of the work week.

The weather office said a hot and humid air mass has reached the area and will remain in place through Friday.

Maximum afternoon temperatures near 30 C are expected with humidex values in the high 30s.

READ MORE: Ontario government to issue 50 new cannabis store licences, 8 to go to First Nations

Some relief will come at night with overnight temperatures dropping to the 17 C to 20 C range.

Environment Canada said a cold front on Friday night will bring cooler temperatures and lower humidity for the weekend.

BELOW: Summer hydration tips