July 4, 2019 10:10 am

Guelph Storm to play 4 exhibition games before 2019-20 season

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Nico Daws of the Guelph Storm.

Terry Wilson / OHL Images.
The Guelph Storm are scheduled to play four exhibition games before their 2019-20 regular season begins.

The pre-season schedule consists of two home-and-home series, beginning on Aug. 30 in Mississauga against the Steelheads.

The Storm will then host the Steelheads at the Sleeman Centre on Sept. 2 for a 2 p.m. puck drop.

The Hamilton Bulldogs visit on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. and then host the Storm in Hamilton on Sept. 14.

The Storm will begin the OHL season as defending champions on Sept. 20 with a home game against the Ottawa 67’s — the team Guelph defeated for the J. Ross Robertson Cup last season.

Ticket information can be found on the Storm’s website.

