Guelph Storm to play 4 exhibition games before 2019-20 season

The Guelph Storm are scheduled to play four exhibition games before their 2019-20 regular season begins.

The pre-season schedule consists of two home-and-home series, beginning on Aug. 30 in Mississauga against the Steelheads.

The Storm will then host the Steelheads at the Sleeman Centre on Sept. 2 for a 2 p.m. puck drop.

The Hamilton Bulldogs visit on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. and then host the Storm in Hamilton on Sept. 14.

The @Storm_City final exhibition game will be Saturday Sept. 14 at the Hamilton Mountain Arena. I last did a game there in 1977, the final year of the SOJHL Jr A league. Eddie Shack did colour commentary with me for a game in that building and it was colourful! — Larry Mellott (@stormradioguy) July 3, 2019

The Storm will begin the OHL season as defending champions on Sept. 20 with a home game against the Ottawa 67’s — the team Guelph defeated for the J. Ross Robertson Cup last season.

The Storm's 2019 #OHL Exhibition Schedule: Four pre-season games to be played from Friday August 30 through Saturday September 14. DETAILS : https://t.co/ti4lL69xJ0 pic.twitter.com/zwewA5gjgf — Guelph Storm (@Storm_City) July 3, 2019