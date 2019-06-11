Guelph Storm release 2019-20 regular season schedule

The Guelph Storm now know the path they will have to take to defend their OHL Championship title after the Ontario Hockey League released its 2019-20 regular season schedule on Tuesday.

It begins with a home game on Sept. 20 against the Ottawa 67’s — the team Guelph defeated for the J. Ross Robertson Cup last season.

The Storm will play most of their 34 home games on the weekend, with 20 Friday night games, seven Sunday games and four Saturday games.

There will be one Monday matinee at home on Feb. 17 for the annual Family Day game and two rare contests at the Sleeman Centre on Wednesday nights: Feb. 5 and March 11.

The Storm will also play four three-in-three weekend series during the season.

They will have to wait a little longer than usual to play some key rivals. The Storm’s first meeting against the Kitchener Rangers isn’t until Nov. 8, while the team doesn’t face off against the London Knights until Dec. 8.

The full schedule can be found on the Storm’s website.

Season tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online, by calling 519-837-9690 or at the box office in Old Quebec Street Mall.

Individual game tickets go on sale in August.

