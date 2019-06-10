Sports
June 10, 2019 2:18 pm

Storm to raise OHL Championship banner ahead of home opener on Sept. 20

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

The Guelph Storm will raise their OHL Championship banner on Sept. 20 ahead of their home-opener against the Ottawa 67's.

Just weeks after winning the OHL Championship, the Guelph Storm are already looking ahead to next season.

The team announced on Monday that they will host the Ottawa 67’s on Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. for their 2019-20 home opener at the Sleeman Centre.

The championship banner will be raised prior to the game against the team they beat in this past OHL Finals for the J. Ross Robertson Cup.

Season tickets for the upcoming season are available on the Storm’s website. Individual tickets will be available for purchase in late August.

The full 2019-20 schedule will be released on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

