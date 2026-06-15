CFL passers enjoy best week since 1995 campaign

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TORONTO – The CFL is a passing league, and it lived up to that billing last week.

Four quarterbacks surpassed 400 yards passing during CFL games last week. Chad Kelly of the Toronto Argonauts led the way with 445 yards, followed by Davis Alexander of the Montreal Alouettes (441 yards), Zach Collaros of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (421 yards) and Trevor Harris of the Saskatchewan Roughriders (417).

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Those passing figures occurred over three regular-season games. The last time four quarterbacks threw for 400 or more yards was the sixth week of the ’95 campaign, a week that featured seven contests.

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Kelly and Alexander squared off in Montreal’s 37-30 home win over Toronto on Friday night. It followed Collaros’s effort in a 37-27 home loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Thursday night.

On Saturday night, Harris led Saskatchewan to a 31-27 home win over the B.C. Lions in the regular-season opener for both teams.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2026.