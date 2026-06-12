Saskatchewan Roughriders running back begins CFL season as new father

A.J. Oullette is entering the new CFL season with a new title: Dad.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders running back and his partner welcomed their daughter Isla Jo this off-season.

“As soon as she was born it was like the most precious thing ever, and I don’t see myself as anything other than a girl dad right now, like I might have five girls.” said Ouellette.

Like most first-time parents, having a kid changes everything and it’s no different for Ouellette. On the field, it adds drive as Ouellette isn’t just playing for himself anymore.

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“I’m doing it for another person, right, a little extra motivation and for a while I’d say probably even in college I’ve always wanted a little one in my jersey in the stands and now I get to have that,” said Ouellette.

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Riders running back coach Andrew Harris has played with Ouellette in the past and now as a coach, he really gets to see it all, as well as the changes that have come with fatherhood.

“I think the biggest thing is he’s going to be mentally stronger now. You know with his wifey and the baby at home, you got to be mentally strong to deal with the lack of sleep and all the things that come along with that,” said Harris.

“For now it’s just that work-life balance now, but for him that softer side is definitely coming out more, you know it’s great to see,” Harris added.

With his father finesse and a little more motivation, Ouellette is looking forward to playing a season his daughter would be proud of.