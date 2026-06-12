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Sports

ANALYSIS: Nikolaj Ehlers skating onto centre stage of Stanley Cup final

By John Shannon CJOB
Posted June 12, 2026 9:13 am
2 min read
The Carolina Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov (37) celebrates after his goal with Nikolaj Ehlers (27) during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup final series against the Vegas Golden Knights in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, June 11, 2026. View image in full screen
The Carolina Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov (37) celebrates after his goal with Nikolaj Ehlers (27) during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup final series against the Vegas Golden Knights in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker
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Jets Report with John Shannon View image in full screen

It’s been almost 60 days since the Jets’ season ended. And yet, as the Stanley Cup final winds down — and it could end as early as Sunday — there is a real Winnipeg flavour to this series, especially for the Carolina Hurricanes, who could be carrying the Stanley Cup around the ice in Las Vegas.

Just like the last two Cup years, which had a Jets influence with former Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice behind the bench for the Florida Panthers, this year we might just see former Jet Nikolaj Ehlers as a champion.

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Ehlers had three assists in Carolina’s third victory of the series against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. And even though he felt it was his worst games of the playoffs, he has been an influential member of the ‘Canes in this series, with three goals and five assists. And while his 17 points in 17 games won’t warrant him the Conn Smythe Trophy, in many ways, he has outplayed last summer’s other great unrestricted free agent signing, Vegas’s Mitch Marner.

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Now, Marner has been very good throughout the post-season, and has received a ton of credit for his play, but has only scored goals in a single period in this series. Ehlers, who waited more than five days into free agency to sign with Carolina, has been a factor in all three of Carolina’s wins.

And with all the greatness Ehlers showed in Winnipeg over the years, there was always something lacking; there was always unfinished business. And whether it is that No. 27 is now slotted on the right line, with the right teammates, or that coach Rod Brind’amour’s system fits Ehlers well, it appears that the Great Dane was born to be a ‘Cane. And it just might be fair to suggest that Ehlers, not Marner, was the biggest signing of the last off-season.

And, oh yeah, you can’t help but have a smile on your face for another true Winnipeger, Seth Jarvis, who has reached pop-star status in Raleigh. And Brandon, Man.-born Jordan Martinook, who has become as good a role player as any in this league.

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And just like the last two seasons, in watching Maurice’s Panthers win, this city and province will lay claim to a level of satisfaction or solace, if the Hurricanes win the cup.

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