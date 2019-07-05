Guelph police officer suffers minor injuries during arrest

Guelph police say one of their officers was injured while making an arrest on Friday morning.

Police received a report of a possible impaired driver at around 3 a.m. in the area of Pleasant Road and Stevenson Street.

Officers found the car parked and determined it had been reported stolen.

The driver was arrested and charged with impaired driving, possession of stolen property and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police said during the arrest, the stolen car moved forward and pinned one of the officer’s legs to a cruiser.

The officer was sent to hospital with minor injuries and released.