Guelph police investigating playground fire in east-end neighbourhood
Guelph police are investigating a fire that destroyed a playground in the city’s east end Monday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the blaze at Peter Misersky Park, near Mountford Drive, at 2 a.m.
Police say they believe the play structure was purposely set on fire, causing significant damage. The park was recently upgraded and the structure was just installed by the city.
“We’ve worked very hard to revitalize Peter Misersky Park,” Coun. Dan Gibson said in a tweet.
“It’s disappointing to learn that last night, with construction of the new off-leash dog park to set to begin, one of the play structures was destroyed by fire.”
The city is asking residents to stay off the site for the foreseeable future.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Guelph police.
Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted on their website.
