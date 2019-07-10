Guelph police seeking suspect vehicle following hit-and-run

Guelph police are on the lookout for a suspect vehicle that is alleged to have been involved in a hit-and-run collision Tuesday morning.

Investigators received a call to respond to the area of 262 Edinburgh Rd. around 11:50 a.m. on July 9 after a collision occurred.

Police say a white, newer model Chevrolet Silverado with three men inside was reportedly seen fleeing the scene.

Photos of the suspect vehicle and two of the men have been released by Guelph police, and investigators are asking those with additional information to come forward.

Anyone who may have information about the vehicle in these photos is asked to contact Const. M. Braga at mbraga@guelphpolice.ca or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.csgw.tips.

