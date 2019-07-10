Crime
July 10, 2019 7:24 am

Guelph police seeking suspect vehicle following hit-and-run

By Anchor  CJOY

Three men are believed to have been inside the pickup truck at the time of the incident.

Guelph police / Supplied
A A

Guelph police are on the lookout for a suspect vehicle that is alleged to have been involved in a hit-and-run collision Tuesday morning.

Investigators received a call to respond to the area of 262 Edinburgh Rd. around 11:50 a.m. on July 9 after a collision occurred.

READ MORE: SIU lays assault charge against Guelph police officer

Police say a white, newer model Chevrolet Silverado with three men inside was reportedly seen fleeing the scene.

Photos of the suspect vehicle and two of the men have been released by Guelph police, and investigators are asking those with additional information to come forward.

READ MORE: 4-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Kitchener apartment building — police

Anyone who may have information about the vehicle in these photos is asked to contact Const. M. Braga at mbraga@guelphpolice.ca or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.csgw.tips.

thumbnail-14

This white truck is believed to have been involved in a Tuesday morning hit-and-run collision.

Guelph Police / Supplied
thumbnail-13

Three men are believed to have been inside the pickup truck at the time of the incident.

Guelph police / Supplied

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Chevrolet Silverado
Collision
Crime
Edinburgh Road
Edinburgh Road crash
Edinburgh Road Guelph
Guelph
Guelph crime
Guelph hit and run
Guelph Police
Hit and Run
Hit and Run Crash
Tuesday Crash

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.