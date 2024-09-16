SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Traffic

Back-to-school traffic, more drivers leading to Edmonton construction zone slowdowns

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted September 16, 2024 9:01 pm
2 min read
Back-to-school traffic, more drivers overall contributing to Edmonton construction slow downs
Drivers are becoming increasingly fed up with construction causing delays on Edmonton roads. Some say it’s impossible to avoid in the city. As Erik Bay tells us, council members say a growing population is adding to the pressure.
Lines of traffic sitting at a standstill in morning traffic: drivers say it’s a common occurrence on Edmonton roads and blame the slowdowns on construction.

“You just have to not be in a rush to get anywhere these days,” said Tanis Stamatelakis.

Even Connor McDavid took a shot at the construction last week while talking about living in Edmonton.

“There’s no hour-drive, there’s no traffic — although construction could be better,” McDavid said on Tuesday.

The city says it has around the same number of projects as last year.

“In 2024, the City of Edmonton is once again managing more than 200 active projects in planning, design and construction,” said Craig Walbaum, the acting deputy city manager of integrated infrastructure services.

“This includes more than 90 projects under construction across the city including work on buildings, parks, roads, tracks, pathways and bridges.”

Coun. Tim Cartmell, who represents southwest Edmonton where major projects are ongoing on both Whitemud Drive’s Rainbow Valley Bridge and the nearby Terwillegar Drive, says he’s received concerns about the work.

“There is a lot of construction that has sprung up in the last few weeks in this corner of the city and there is always the opportunity to coordinate that better,” Cartmell said.

Council members say falls brings two pressures to construction: the push to finish before winter and back-to-school traffic.

There’s also extra strain this year.

Data from the Alberta Motor Association shows the number of licensed drivers in the Edmonton area has grown to more than a million people, as of March 31st of this year.

“Population is adding a lot of pressure, as it is in other areas of the city,” Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said.

Sohi says that means more traffic in construction zones, creating more delays — something drivers lament.

“It’s kind of the same all over the city,” Stamatelakis said.

The city says it’s preparing for a population that’s expected to double in the coming decades.

“We are focused on building Edmonton with purpose,” Walbaum said.

“The 2023-2026 Capital Budget includes an ambitious infrastructure program — more than $7 billion, including $1.7 billion in infrastructure renewal.”

