East Edmonton overpass damaged after being hit by semi-truck

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 4, 2025 11:24 am
1 min read
The 34 Street overpass at the Sherwood Park Freeway on Edmonton's eastern outskirts sustained damage when it was struck by a semi-truck late Monday night and drivers reported delays in the area as a result of closures on Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
The 34 Street overpass at the Sherwood Park Freeway on Edmonton's eastern outskirts sustained damage when it was struck by a semi-truck late Monday night and drivers reported delays in the area as a result of closures on Tuesday morning.
An overpass on Edmonton’s eastern outskirts sustained damage when it was struck by a semi-truck late Monday night.

Drivers reported delays in the area due to closures on Tuesday morning.

In a news release, Strathcona County RCMP said officers were called to a collision at the Sherwood Park Freeway late Monday, where a semi-truck carrying a heavy load of logging equipment had hit an overpass while travelling on 34 Street, “causing extensive damage.”

RCMP originally said 34 Street was closed near the scene of the collision in both directions as a result, and that westbound traffic on the Sherwood Park Freeway overpass was affected.

Just before 8:30 a.m., Edmonton police said 34 Street was still closed in both directions and that the “westbound lanes of Sherwood Park Freeway have been diverted onto 34 Street.”

