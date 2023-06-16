SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Traffic

Semi collides with Whitemud overpass at southeast Edmonton Henday interchange

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted June 16, 2023 1:58 pm
An excavator on a semi trailer collided with overpass bridge deck of Whitemud Drive at Anthony Henday Drive in southeast Edmonton on Friday, June 16, 2023. View image in full screen
An excavator on a semi trailer collided with overpass bridge deck of Whitemud Drive at Anthony Henday Drive in southeast Edmonton on Friday, June 16, 2023. Global News
A collision closed part of a major interchange in southeast Edmonton Friday morning.

Edmonton police said around 11:30 a.m. the northbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive were closed after a single-vehicle collision involving a semi-tractor-trailer unit at the Whitemud Drive overpass.

Police said the semi was attempting to exit the Henday northbound at the Whitemud westbound exit ramp, when the truck – which was carrying an excavator – collided with the overpass bridge causing extensive damage.

An excavator on a semi trailer collided with overpass bridge deck of Whitemud Drive at Anthony Henday Drive in southeast Edmonton on Friday, June 16, 2023. View image in full screen
An excavator on a semi trailer collided with overpass bridge deck of Whitemud Drive at Anthony Henday Drive in southeast Edmonton on Friday, June 16, 2023. Global News

Strathcona County said emergency crews were on scene due to a piece of equipment striking the bridge deck.

All northbound lanes on Highway 216 and eastbound lanes on the Whitemud/Township Road 522 were closed, as of 11 a.m.

Both police and the county said the driver was not injured.

Extensive delays are expected and drivers who use Whitemud on and off ramps at the Anthony Henday in southeast Edmonton are asked to find an alternative route until further notice.

An excavator on a semi trailer collided with overpass bridge deck of Whitemud Drive at Anthony Henday Drive in southeast Edmonton on Friday, June 16, 2023. View image in full screen
An excavator on a semi trailer collided with overpass bridge deck of Whitemud Drive at Anthony Henday Drive in southeast Edmonton on Friday, June 16, 2023. Global News
Edmonton TrafficEdmonton roadsAlberta roadsStrathcona CountyAnthony Henday DriveWhitemud DriveAnthony Henday Drive collisionWhitemud Drive collisionWhitemud Drive overpass
