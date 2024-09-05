$2.3M in repairs needed to fix Whitemud overpass hit by excavator in east Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Work to fix the Whitemud Drive overpass at Anthony Henday Drive in east Edmonton will begin in just over a week — at a cost of $2.3 million.

In June 2023, a semi hauling an excavator slammed into the underside of the overpass. Police said the driver was heading north, attempting to exit the Henday at the Whitemud ramp, when the semi hit the overpass, causing extensive damage.

The excavator hit several girders, breaking away concrete and exposing rebar.

Traffic at the site has been impacted ever since, due to lane closures both along Whitemud Drive eastbound over the Henday into Strathcona County and along the off-ramp.

In an update Thursday afternoon, a department spokesperson with Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors said equipment and materials will be moved into the area starting on Monday, with repair work to begin the week of Sept. 16.

“Based on their schedule, we anticipate to finish mid-January with contract completion Feb. 28, 2025,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“While specific timing of closures is uncertain, concrete removal above the current open lane and pouring concrete may require a closure to the ramp. This will be monitored by the site inspector and the foreman to ensure there is advanced warning when these are expected to occur.”

The spokesperson said the cost of the repairs is $2.3 million.

Drivers have previously voiced their frustrations to Global News over the traffic tie-ups caused by the lane closures, and the length of time it’s taken to get the repairs done.

A 22-year-old man who was driving the semi was charged with five offences under the Traffic Safety Act, the Highway Development and Protection Act and the Cargo Securement Standard.

The charges against the man, whose name was not released, include having a heavy vehicle not secured against moving, operating an over-dimensional vehicle on a highway contrary to the permit and interfering with or damaging a highway.