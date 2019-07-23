Multiple injuries reported following 4-vehicle crash in Guelph’s south end

Guelph police say “multiple people” were sent to hospital on Monday night following a four-vehicle collision at the city’s south end boundary.

The crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Gordon Street and Maltby Road.

Police said numerous injuries were reported, and multiple people were transported to Guelph General Hospital for treatment.

One woman suffered a significant head injury and was taken to Hamilton General Hospital, according to police.

A spokesperson with Ornge air ambulance said a helicopter was dispatched but was cancelled before it arrived.

The severity of the injuries and the ages of those involved were not disclosed by police.

It’s unclear if any charges will be laid in the investigation.

Any witnesses are asked to contact investigators at 519-824-1212.