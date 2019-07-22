Guelph’s crime rate sees little change in 2018: StatsCan

Guelph’s crime rate has not budged too much overall, but it should come as no surprise that the city is seeing increases in break-ins and vehicle thefts.

Figures from Statistics Canada released on Monday show the crime rate only increased by one per cent between 2017 and 2018.

The city’s crime severity index only went up by one per cent as well following a 15 per cent increase from the previous year.

The index considers the number of crimes but weighs them based on their severity. Ontario’s increased by six per cent, while Canada’s was up by two per cent.

Statistics Canada noted that the nation’s index was actually 17 per cent lower in 2018 than a decade earlier. Ontario’s was 15 per cent lower.

Guelph’s severity in crime is actually higher by 16 per cent than compared to 2008.

While property crime overall was actually down by three per cent in Guelph in 2018, the city saw a 13 per cent increase in break-ins and a 14 per cent increase in vehicle thefts.

The property crime numbers are partially offset by a decrease in thefts under $5,000, according to Statistics Canada.

Guelph also saw the largest one-year decrease in Canada in fraud complaints at 13 per cent.

The finding is based on data by Canadian police services and doesn’t include crimes that weren’t reported to the police.