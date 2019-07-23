Slipknot returns with ferocious new track, ‘Solway Firth’

Slipknot has just released its third single within the last year, and it’s one of their heaviest yet.

Solway Firth dropped on Monday morning along with a graphic music video, directed by one of the band’s own percussionists, Shawn “Clown” Crahan.

The pummelling track comes from Slipknot’s upcoming and long-awaited sixth studio album, We Are Not Your Kind, which is set to drop next month.

Crahan, 49, is also the co-founder and one of the primary songwriters of the Iowa-founded band.

In the video, he blends some explicit footage from Amazon Prime’s upcoming exclusive series, The Boys, with a variety of footage from Slipknot’s most recent tour.

Solway Firth along with Slipknot’s other recent singles, including All Out Life and Unsainted are now available through all major streaming platforms.

We Are Not Your Kind is scheduled for an Aug. 9 release, and will drop through Roadrunner Records. It is now available to pre-order through the official Slipknot website.

After a two-year absence, Slipknot revealed plans for an extensive North American tour back in March. The ‘Knotfest Roadshow’ kicks off in Mountain View, Calif., this Friday, July 26.

The 29-date trek will take the Iowa-based metal outfit across the continent with Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth, making it possibly the heaviest all-star lineup of the year.

Tickets and VIP packages for the highly anticipated tour are now available.

‘Knotfest Roadshow’ North American tour dates

** All Canadian dates are bolded **

July 26 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 27 – San Bernardino, Calif. @ San Manuel Amphitheater

Aug. 1 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 3 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 4 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 6 – Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Aug. 8 – Lincoln, Nebr. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug. 10 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Iowa State Fairgrounds *

Aug. 11 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 12 – Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 14 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug. 16 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Aug. 17 – Bonner Springs, Kans. @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

Aug. 18 – Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 – Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 21 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 23 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion

Aug. 24 – Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Aug. 25 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 27 – Mansfield, Mass. @ The Xfinity Center

Aug. 28 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health

Aug. 30 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 31 – Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Sept. 1 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 3 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 6 – Austin, Tex. @ Austin360 Amphitheater

Sept. 7 – Dallas, Tex. @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 8 – The Woodlands, Tex. @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

* — Slipknot and Gojira only

