Toronto police, bylaw staff looking to crack down on excessive vehicle noise

Toronto police and City of Toronto bylaw officials will be conducting a series of blitzes aimed at those who are operating vehicles without mufflers and those who have altered their vehicles to be extra loud.

“I think people who live in the city understand that it’s not going to be Algonquin Park and it’s not going to be silent at all times,” Mayor John Tory said during an announcement in downtown Toronto Monday evening.

“But the thing they have no understanding and no patience for, and I tend to agree with them, is noise that is caused by vehicles — especially people who are deliberately revving their engines and otherwise modifying their equipment to create an excessive level of noise that is disrupting the lives of people who are living in the city.”

Tory said he has received complaints from residents in Yorkville and other parts of Toronto about excessively noisy motorcycles and vehicles, adding he welcomes the blitzes.

“This is not just a downtown problem … It is inconsiderate and it is something that has no place in the city,” he said.

Supt. Scott Baptist said the blitzes will be spread out across the city over the next week and spot checks will be held for the rest of the summer. He said drivers could be charged with having an improper muffler and for making unnecessary noise. The Highway Traffic Act offences carry $110 fines.

Meanwhile, Tory said a new noise bylaw will be coming into effect on Oct. 1 across Toronto. City staff said there will be changes to a number of areas along with new decibel level standards, eventually allowing bylaw officials to issue tickets for noise coming from stationary vehicles.

It was noted that construction work related to essential infrastructure work is not covered by the bylaw.

Police have largely been responsible for issuing tickets for noise coming from vehicles, but bylaw officers will get additional powers in October. For moving vehicles, it will still fall to police to issue tickets, since those offences fall under the Highway Traffic Act.