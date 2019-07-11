Traffic
Motorcyclist dies of injuries following crash in Guelph

A 29-year-old man has died following a motorcycle crash on Woodlawn Road on July 2

Guelph police say a motorcyclist involved in a crash on July 2 has died of his injuries.

The 29-year-old man suffered serious injuries in the crash on Woodlawn Road near Imperial Road and was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

According to a news release, the man died of his injuries on Thursday at 3:28 p.m. and out of respect for his family, Guelph police said they would not be releasing his name.

The motorcycle was travelling westbound on Woodlawn Road when it struck a car pulling out of a car dealership, throwing the rider several feet down the road.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and now the coroner’s office is involved.

Any witnesses to the crash who have yet to speak to police are asked to call the traffic unit at 519-824-1212 ext. 7225.

