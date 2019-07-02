Motorcyclist airlifted in critical condition following Guelph crash

Guelph police say a motorcyclist was airlifted in critical condition following a crash on Woodlawn Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the collision near Elmira Road at around 3 p.m.

Police said it appears the motorcycle was driving westbound in the centre lane when it hit a white car pulling out of a driveway that was trying to make a left-hand turn.

“The motorcyclist is injured very badly. He’s being transported to a Hamilton hospital with critical injuries,” said Insp. Scott Green at the scene.

The name and age of the motorcyclist were not provided by police.

At the scene, the car’s front bumper was sheared off, and the smashed bike was laying in front of it.

A helmet, a single white shoe and other pieces of clothing could be seen on the road several feet from the crash.

Green said it’s too early in the investigation to comment on any possible charges or who had the right of way.

“There’s a lot of factors here with speed and traffic conditions. We’ll do a total reconstruction of the scene and go from there,” he said.

Woodlawn Road was closed for several hours between Elmira and Imperial roads for the investigation.

Investigators are asking witnesses to come forward and contact them at 519-824-1212. Green said police also want to speak to drivers in the area who didn’t see the crash directly.

“Anybody who may have seen this motorcycle travelling before the collision occurred,” he said.

The crash is one of many the Guelph area has already seen this year, including another on Woodlawn Road near Arrow Road at the end of May.

Green said police are seeing a bit of an increase in crashes involving motorcycles so far this year.

“Some of the collisions we are seeing are very disturbing,” he said, noting he’s already been involved in three investigations involving motorcycles.

“This early in the year, that’s very concerning.”