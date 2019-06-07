Arthur, Ont. man killed in motorcycle crash north of Guelph

Wellington County OPP say a 51-year-old man has died following a motorcycle crash on Thursday north of Guelph.

It happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Wellington Road 14, near Arthur, Ont.

Police said the motorcycle rider was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as Joey Catteau of Arthur.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Police said the cause of the collision is still being investigated. It’s not known if any charges will be laid.

Any witnesses are asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Adult male rider pronounced deceased after motorcycle and sedan collide on @wellingtncounty Rd 14 near #Arthur. No other injuries. Road closed ^JC #WellingtonOPP pic.twitter.com/pqmBdWtrpZ — OPP West (@OPP_WR) June 6, 2019