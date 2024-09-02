Teen boy dies from injuries after being struck by car in Montreal’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

A 15-year-old boy has died from his injuries after he was struck by a car in Montreal’s east end last week, local authorities said Monday.

Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture said the teenager was pronounced dead at a local hospital several days after the collision occurred.

The victim was hit while he was walking in the city’s Anjou neighbourhood around 9 p.m. last Wednesday. He was rushed to hospital.

His death marks the 16th fatal collision on the Montreal police’s territory this year, according to Couture. To date, 10 pedestrians have been killed on city roads in 2024.

The driver of the vehicle, a 38-year-old man, was not injured. No arrests were made.

The investigation is ongoing.

