Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cargo ship runs aground on St. Lawrence Seaway south of Montreal

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted August 23, 2024 10:24 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: Friday, August 23, 2024'
Global News Morning headlines: Friday, August 23, 2024
A cargo ship ran aground south of Montreal, blocking traffic on a part of the St. Lawrence Seaway. Laura Casella has the Global News Morning headlines for Friday, August 23, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A section of the St. Lawrence Seaway remained blocked Friday morning after a cargo ship ran aground south of Montreal.

Seaway officials say the incident happened Thursday evening, obstructing traffic along the water system near the Mohawk territory of Kahnawake.

The Heemskerkgraacht, originally from the Netherlands, was on its way to a port city in Spain when it stalled.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Dutch vessel carrying scrap metal was coming in to perform a U-turn when it lost power causing an engine blackout, according to officials. Crews then dropped a bow anchor, leading the stern to hit the ground.

Officials say the source of the problem remains unknown but engineers on board are working on finding a fix.

Trending Now

An inspection showed the ship’s haul was not damaged and no one on board was injured.

Story continues below advertisement

Seaway authorities say it will take several hours for tugboats to right the vessel and teams should have the section of channel reopened by Saturday morning at the latest.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices