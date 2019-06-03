4 motorcycle crashes in 2 days in Guelph, Waterloo Region

A recent series of motorcycle crashes in Guelph and Waterloo Region continued on Friday night as Waterloo Regional Police say a man lost control of his bike before ending up in a ditch in Cambridge.

Police say the incident occurred near the intersection of Hespeler and Maple Grove roads at around 8:50 p.m.

READ MORE: 2 Guelph motorcyclists airlifted after crashes in as many days

The rider was transported to Cambridge Memorial Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have charged a 31-year-old Guelph man with careless driving.

The incident was one of several collisions that occurred in the area last week.

READ MORE: Woman airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crashes in Woolwich Township

On Friday morning, Wellington OPP said a 66-year-old man was airlifted to hospital after a motorcycle and a car collided in the intersection of Wellington Road 32 and Paisley Road in Guelph Eramosa Township.

Waterloo Regional Police say another man lost control of his bike in Woolwich Township the previous evening.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist with ‘life-altering’ injuries after crash in Guelph

His passenger, a 28-year-old woman, was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with serious injuries.

Around lunchtime on Thursday, Guelph police said a man was left with “life-altering injuries” after his bike collided with a car at the intersection of Woodlawn and Arrow roads in Guelph.