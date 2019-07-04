Tennessee man arrested at Canadian border for possession of explosive, firearm: OPP

A man from Tennessee is facing charges in Canada after allegedly attempting to enter Canada over the long weekend.

According to the OPP, a joint investigation was launched with the Canada Border Services Agency after a traveller attempting to get into Canada at the Lansdowne, Ont., border crossing was found to allegedly have a restricted firearm and an explosive device in his vehicle.

OPP have charged 47-year-old James Alan Grove, from Tennessee, with possession of a restricted firearm and an explosive substance.

Grove remains in custody as the investigation continues.

OPP are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).