Tennessee man arrested at Canadian border for possession of explosive, firearm: OPP
A man from Tennessee is facing charges in Canada after allegedly attempting to enter Canada over the long weekend.
READ MORE: Possible explosive device triggers hours-long closure of west Edmonton street
According to the OPP, a joint investigation was launched with the Canada Border Services Agency after a traveller attempting to get into Canada at the Lansdowne, Ont., border crossing was found to allegedly have a restricted firearm and an explosive device in his vehicle.
OPP have charged 47-year-old James Alan Grove, from Tennessee, with possession of a restricted firearm and an explosive substance.
Grove remains in custody as the investigation continues.
READ MORE: Kingston teen suspected of terrorist activity arrested for allegedly breaching bail conditions
OPP are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.