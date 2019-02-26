Possible explosive device prompts closure of west Edmonton street, some residents not allowed into their homes

Some residents of west Edmonton weren’t being allowed into their homes on Tuesday night as police investigated the discovery of a potential explosive device, a resident in the affected area told Global News.

Police told Global News they received a call at about 4:30 p.m. from a homeowner who found what he said appeared to be a bomb under his vehicle.

READ MORE: Reports of bomb threats being investigated in Edmonton

The Edmonton Police Service’s Bomb Disposal Unit as called in to investigate.

As a precaution, police have closed off a large portion of 159 Street between 96 Avenue and 97 Avenue.

It is not clear when the street will be reopened or when all residents will be able to return to their homes.