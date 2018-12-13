Reports of bomb threats being investigated in Edmonton as well: police

A series of bomb threats have been reported in Canada and the United States on Thursday and Edmonton police were investigating similar reports in Alberta’s capital.

“Similar to threats received in other jurisdictions, the Edmonton Police Service has also received several reports of bomb threats emailed to local businesses,” an EPS spokesperson said.

“Officers are currently investigating these threats and will provide an update when additional information becomes available.”

The EPS did not say how many cases it was looking at or if they were considered credible.

Alberta RCMP also sent out a news release late Thursday afternoon, saying officers were investigating email threats sent to multiple businesses throughout the province demanding Bitcoin payment.

“If you have been the recipient of one of these email threats, please do not respond to the Bitcoin demand,” RCMP said.

“The RCMP is determining the origin and validity of the threats.”

Threats were reported in several parts of Canada, including Ottawa, Gatineau, Montreal, Calgary, Penticton, Vernon, Toronto and Kamloops.

Police departments in several Canadian and U.S. cities said on Twitter that the threats include a demand for payment in bitcoin currency. Several police services have warned members of the public not to offer these payments.

Calgary police received multiple threats Thursday afternoon, but said investigators did not believe any were credible.

In Penticton, Vernon and Kamloops, RCMP said bomb threats were sent to car dealerships. Police said they believe the threats are unsubstantiated.

In Ottawa, an official with the Parliamentary Protective Service told Global News it was constantly monitoring “threats domestically and abroad,” but could not comment on specifics when asked whether any threats have been received.

South of the border, the FBI was investigating the wave of threats and said it was unclear whether the threats are connected.

Multiple U.S. law enforcement sources told Reuters that no actual explosives had surfaced in connection with any of the threats within the first hour of the scare.

— With files from Reuters and Global News’ Maham Abedi