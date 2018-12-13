UPDATE: Bitcoin demanded in bomb threats
UPDATE:
Bomb threats were sent to car dealerships in Penticton, Vernon and Kamloops via email on Thursday, according to RCMP, with the unknown sender demanding bitcoin payments.
Penticton RCMP Cst. James Grandy said the sender demanded a certain amount of bitcoin, and that if payment wasn’t made, then a bomb on the dealership property was going to explode within 20 minutes.
In Penticton, a large police presence evacuated three car dealerships on Duncan Avenue West and warned surrounding homes while also setting up a barricade. Police, though, believe the threat is unsubstantiated.
It also appears that the threat is North American wide. Below are tweets from New York City police and Calgary police.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Police have blocked off part of a street in Penticton after three car dealerships received multiple bomb threats.
Penticton RCMP said the bomb threats were received by the Honda, Hyundai and Skaha Ford dealerships. Police say they have actively blocked off the 500 block of Duncan Avenue West and evacuated all neighbouring businesses.
