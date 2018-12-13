UPDATE: Bitcoin demanded in bomb threats

UPDATE:

Bomb threats were sent to car dealerships in Penticton, Vernon and Kamloops via email on Thursday, according to RCMP, with the unknown sender demanding bitcoin payments.

Penticton RCMP Cst. James Grandy said the sender demanded a certain amount of bitcoin, and that if payment wasn’t made, then a bomb on the dealership property was going to explode within 20 minutes.

In Penticton, a large police presence evacuated three car dealerships on Duncan Avenue West and warned surrounding homes while also setting up a barricade. Police, though, believe the threat is unsubstantiated.

It also appears that the threat is North American wide. Below are tweets from New York City police and Calgary police.

Please be advised – there is an email being circulated containing a bomb threat asking for bitcoin payment. While this email has been sent to numerous locations, searches have been conducted and NO DEVICES have been found. pic.twitter.com/7omOs13Z7Q — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 13, 2018

We are currently responding to multiple bomb threats across #YYC. At this time we don't have any reason to believe they are credible. However, out of an abundance of caution we are treating each as if it is real. We are also aware of similar events occurring across the continent. — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) December 13, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police have blocked off part of a street in Penticton after three car dealerships received multiple bomb threats.

#Breaking #Penticton RCMP say multiple bomb threats being received by the Honda, Hyundai and Skaha Ford dealerships. Police have actively blocked off the 500 block of Duncan Ave W, and evacuated all neighbouring businesses. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/1uPZIa61dP — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) December 13, 2018

